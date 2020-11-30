Look: Will Fuller Announces He’s Been Suspended For 6 Games

Just when things were starting to look up for Houston, disaster strikes again.

After going 1-6 to start the season, the Texans have won three of their last four games. In two of those wins, star wideout Will Fuller was the leading receiver. In last weeks 41-25 win over Detroit, Fuller collected 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Houston, the red-hot receiver has been suspended for the remainder of the season. Fuller took to Instagram to explain his six-game suspension for an NFL PED violation.

The fifth-year Texans receiver claims to have unknowingly taken an illegal supplement at the request of a medical professional when he went in for treatment earlier this year.

With former Houston wideout DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona prior to this season, Fuller stepped into his new role as the Texans’ No. 1 receiver. As a result, his numbers took a jump this year. Before his season was cut short on Monday afternoon, Fuller had already posted career highs for single-season yards and touchdowns, 879 and eight respectively.

An already thin receiving corps just got thinner for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Fuller out, Brandin Cooks will now take over as the No. 1 target.

The Texans will look to continue their hot streak against the Colts on Sunday.