Look: William Byron Calls Fellow NASCAR Driver A 'Moron'

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford, flips after an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

William Byron wasn't happy with Joey Logano following Sunday's Cup Series race in Darlington.

Byron went off on Logano after the latter notched his first victory of the season.

Byron was less than two laps away from winning his third race of the season when Logano bumped his car and sent him up the track and into the wall.

“We were really close off of Turn 2 and I think it spooked him,” Byron said. "Got him tight and he was right against the wall and I got the lead and he's just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I've seen it with other guys. He drove in there 10 mph too fast. With these NextGen cars, he slammed me so hard he knocked the whole right side off the car. He’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

Byron ended up finishing in 13th place following the incident with Logano.

This will surely carry over into other races as these two will have to keep racing against each other.