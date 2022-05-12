Look: Wisconsin Reveals Camp Randall Stadium Renovations

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Renovations are underway at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.

On Thursday, the Badgers' official Twitter account shared photos of the construction going on in Madison.

The program is adding premium seating and hospitality clubs to the south end zone of Camp Randall. The renovations are being referred to as the CR Future project.

Earlier this year in April, a fire broke out at Camp Randall. Though it did not cause any major damage to the stadium, one sub-contractor was "seriously injured."

These renovations are set to be complete in the fall of 2022.

Wisconsin will begin their 2022 season with a home-opener against Illinois State on September 3.