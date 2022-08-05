Look: WNBA Holds Moment Of Silence For Brittney Griner
The WNBA honored Brittney Griner on Thursday night with a moment of silence.
The moment of silence lasted 42 seconds and if that sounds familiar, it's because that's the jersey number that she wears. It was held right before tip-off between the Phoenix Mercury (Griner's team) and the Connecticut Sun.
Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after the jury found her guilty of smuggling drugs into the country.
She was arrested back in February after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.
Her fate will likely now be decided in the diplomatic world as the United States will try and negotiate a deal to bring her home. The Biden administration has already offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker who's currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.
So far, Russia hasn't agreed to that swap, so it may take more than that.
We'll have to see when she'll be allowed to return to the U.S.