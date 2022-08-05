Look: WNBA Holds Moment Of Silence For Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The WNBA honored Brittney Griner on Thursday night with a moment of silence.

The moment of silence lasted 42 seconds and if that sounds familiar, it's because that's the jersey number that she wears. It was held right before tip-off between the Phoenix Mercury (Griner's team) and the Connecticut Sun.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after the jury found her guilty of smuggling drugs into the country.

She was arrested back in February after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

Her fate will likely now be decided in the diplomatic world as the United States will try and negotiate a deal to bring her home. The Biden administration has already offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker who's currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

So far, Russia hasn't agreed to that swap, so it may take more than that.

We'll have to see when she'll be allowed to return to the U.S.