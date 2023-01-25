Look: WNBA Is Reportedly Dealing With 'Fake Problem'

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

As WNBA superstar Brittney Griner prepares to return to the Phoenix Mercury for the 2023 season, there's an issue emerging that some believe isn't nearly as serious as the people it bothers does.

On Wednesday, Lindsay Schnell of USA Today reported that the WNBA players are at odds with the WNBA's top brass about the league's unwillingness to get charter flights for all teams like most other professional leagues get for their players. The Phoenix Mercury are believed to need charter flights this year due to security risks to Griner.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has pleaded poverty, stating that the WNBA can't charter flights without either help from the airlines or significantly more sponsorship money. But Schnell isn't convinced.

In a follow-up report, Schnell pointed out that her sources have told her that this is a "fake problem" and that the NBA can easily subsidize the cost to pay for charter flights to and from all games.

"I wrote about BG flying private & the WNBA currently not allowing charters … pretty much everyone I spoke to is in agreement that this is a fake problem. The NBA has plenty of money & could easily pay for charters," Schnell tweeted.

The WNBA pulls in around $60 million in revenue per year. While not enough to make the league profitable yet, things are trending in the right direction.

But it's going to be hard for the WNBA to be taken seriously if it struggles with so many things that are fundamental to being a proper professional sports league.

Is this issue really as difficult to address as it appears to be?