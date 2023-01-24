Look: WNBA Players React To The Brittney Griner Concern

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Brittney Griner may need to travel charter for WNBA games due to security concerns.

"The issue of private air travel has come to the forefront of free agent conversations around the WNBA, multiple sources told ESPN, because of the assumption that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will need to fly privately due to security concerns," Shelburne said. "If Griner were to fly privately the league would have to address whether her teammates on the Mercury would fly privately with her. That would raise the question of fairness for the other teams in the league, which are currently not allowed to fly privately."

At the moment, WNBA teams almost exclusively travel on commercial flights. The league has reportedly had discussions about changing its travel procedures.

According to Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV, the players have "generally accepted" the idea of Griner flying privately for WNBA games and are supportive of it.

"There have been discussions with the league about Brittney Griner’s need to travel charter and that players have generally accepted the idea and are supportive of the idea that its necessary for her personal safety," Williams said.

WNBA owners would have to vote on any league-wide alterations to their travel system.

There's no indication yet that massive changes will be made.