Look: WNBA Reacts To The Brittney Griner Decision

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday morning, a Moscow court rejected Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence.

It's a tough pill to swallow, but one that was expected. After taking in the news for a few hours, the WNBA issued a statement about Russia's decision.

"Today's decision while unfortunate, was not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained," a statement from the league said. We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Administration and U.S. Department of State in leading the negotiations. It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home."

ESPN's T.J. Quinn explained the latest step in the case against Griner.

"In one sense, not much. She was never going to win. If her lawyers appeal, she won’t win that either," Quinn said. "It sets in motion a transfer to a penal colony. She’s been in a Moscow jail, which is the better alternative."

The United States has been engaged in talks about a potential prisoner swap regarding Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan.