Look: WNBA Reacts To The Brittney Griner Decision
Earlier Tuesday morning, a Moscow court rejected Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence.
It's a tough pill to swallow, but one that was expected. After taking in the news for a few hours, the WNBA issued a statement about Russia's decision.
"Today's decision while unfortunate, was not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained," a statement from the league said. We greatly appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Administration and U.S. Department of State in leading the negotiations. It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home."
ESPN's T.J. Quinn explained the latest step in the case against Griner.
"In one sense, not much. She was never going to win. If her lawyers appeal, she won’t win that either," Quinn said. "It sets in motion a transfer to a penal colony. She’s been in a Moscow jail, which is the better alternative."
The United States has been engaged in talks about a potential prisoner swap regarding Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan.