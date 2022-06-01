Look: WNBA Star Diana Taurasi Ejected After Arguing Foul Call

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the WNBA Western Conference Finals against the Seattle Storm at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Storm 86-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury superstar Diana Taurasi was ejected from Tuesday night's matchup against the Chicago Sky for arguing with an official after a no-call.

The 10-time WNBA All-Star felt she was hit on a drive to the basket before throwing up an air-ball floater. She immediately went after the baseline official who quickly hit her with a technical foul.

Taurasi continued to follow the official down the court and attempted to get in her face. She kept arguing well after the official had tossed her from the game at the 3:43 mark of the second quarter.

Several of Taurasi's Mercury teammates had to get between her and the official.

Take a look at the incident here:

Taurasi had five points, two rebounds and one assist through 13 minutes at the time of her outburst.

This ejection is unfortunate for WNBA fans who tuned in to watch Taurasi in this evening's nationally-televised 2021 Finals rematch. The Sky claimed this past season's title with a Finals victory over the Mercury in October.

The Sky were up 12 points at the time of Taurasi's ejection. The Mercury now lead by two with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.