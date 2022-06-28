Look: WNBA Star Gets Emotional Over Brittney Griner News

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

It's been a troubling week of news regarding the Brittney Griner situation.

Two weekends ago, Griner - who's been detained in Russia since February - was supposed to have contact with her wife on the date of their wedding anniversary. However, the call never made it through.

Then on Monday of this week, a Russian court ruled Griner will stay in custody for the next six months. Her trial will begin on July 1, and she could end up facing significant jail time if convicted.

WNBA star A'ja Wilson addressed the latest Griner developments during a press conference on Monday night. She couldn't hold back the tears.

“That’s a person. That’s someone’s wife and they can’t communicate with them," she said with tears in her eyes.

There's been many calling on the U.S. government to do more in this situation.



"I've got no higher priority than making sure that Americans who are being illegally detained in one way or another around the world come home," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, via CNN.com.

"That includes Paul Whelan, that includes Brittney Griner, that includes people in a number of other countries."

Hopefully this situation reverses and Griner is able to soon come home.