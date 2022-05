Look: WNBA Star's Epic Pregame Outfit Went Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: Isabelle Harrison #20 of the Dallas Wings smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 19, 2021 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

A WNBA star went viral on social media for her epic pregame outfit earlier this weekend.

Isabelle Harrison, a 28-year-old player for the Dallas Wings, went viral on social media earlier this week.

The WNBA standout showed up to Saturday's game rocking a Michael Jordan-themed dress.

"Periodt," the Wings tweeted.

It was a tough game on the floor, though.

Dallas fell to Atlanta, 66-59, in their opening game of the 2022 regular season.