Look: WNBA Stars Featured In 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The WNBA left its mark on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hitting shelves this later month.

Some of the leading women of The W traded in their uniforms for elegant swimsuits, in SI's 2022 feature. Including: Seattle Storm superstars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, the Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, former Sparks star Te'a Cooper and the New York Liberty's DiDi Richards.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day shared some words on what makes these athletes so incredible.

These players not only dominate on the court but are tirelessly leading the charge in speaking out on social justice issues- fighting for racial justice and equality and working together to create sustainable change.

The diverse group of women mirrors the diversity of the WNBA itself. With Sue Bird seeing the feature as a tremendous way to showcase the beauty and strength of the league, both inside and out:

This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league. We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.

SI's newest Swimsuit Issue releases on May 19.

A full look at the WNBA stars can be seen here.