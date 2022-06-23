Look: Woman Got Way Too Close To Steph Curry At Parade

Steph Curry finally silenced the doubters and won his first Finals MVP award while leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title. But one fan trying to celebrate got too close for his comfort.

During the title celebration parade earlier this week, a woman emerged from the crowd and tried to wrap her arms around the newly-minted Finals MVP. When Curry saw that she was moving in to kiss him, he had security pull her off and push her back into the crowd.

The alcohol was flowing pretty freely during the parade. Maybe that's why the woman thought she could get away with that. Or maybe she just saw a chance to embrace the NBA superstar and took the only chance she'd ever get.

The clip has gone viral with over 800,000 views since yesterday. Some fans are having a ball with the scene in the comments too:

"She pulled up from the logo with that one," wrote James Starks II of WTVG.

"Steph step back 3 on and off the court," another fan wrote.

"Trying to homewreck in front of his family??? This woman need to learn boundaries. Smh," wrote a third, pointing out that Curry's family members were right next to him at the time.

It was a memorable victory parade to be sure. Hopefully everyone who attended was sober enough to enjoy it.