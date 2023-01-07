Look: Woman Spotted With Bryson Dechambeau Shares Racy Photo

SUGAR GROVE, IL - SEPTEMBER 18: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau with his girlfriend Hunter Nugent leave in a golf cart for the shot gun start during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, LIV Golf athlete Bryson DeChambeau was spotted with a new "mystery woman" which had the internet trying to figure out who it was.

As it turns out, he was spotted with Lilia Schneider, a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team. Ever since fans learned who she was, the golfing world has taken to her social media accounts.

Well, Schneider was back producing viral content this week. She posted a swimsuit photo that had the social media world talking once again.

"the ocean has my heart and I guess my hair too…," she said on the post.

Schneider could become the next great Instagram golf influencer with the likes of Paige Spiranac and Claire Hogle.