Look: Women's College World Series Sets Impressive Record

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 10: A general view of signage before the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Women’s Softball Championship held at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Saturday saw Oklahoma and Oklahoma City pick up major College World Series victories in front of a home crowd.

The top-ranked Sooners earned a 7-2 win over the Texas Longhorns, and the Cowgirls notched a 2-0 shutout to beat Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

NCAA Softball noted that a sold-out crowd of 12,533 marked a new Women's College World Series record.

Oklahoma and Texas received even more exposure with ABC televising the matchup. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso considered the network showcase a huge honor, even if she didn't think her players would be as impressed.

“To think that we are in a game on @ABCNetwork is just a wow factor for me personally," Gasso said. "I don’t even talk to our team about it because they don’t watch ABC, they watch Netflix. For our sport, for women’s athletics, it's just off the charts."

Everyone watching in person and from home witnessed Oklahoma continue its dominant season. The Sooners improved to an astounding 55-2 behind home runs from Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings.

Oklahoma State also stayed undefeated in the bracket stage behind a complete-game shutout from Kelly Maxwell.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are each one victory away from advancing to the best-of-three finals. The Sooners and Cowgirls respectively await the winners of Sunday's showdowns between Florida and UCLA and Texas and Arizona.

They'll each have two chances to a punch a ticket to the national championship.