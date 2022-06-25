Look: Workout Photo Of J.J. Watt Going Viral

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is legendary for his offseason workouts.

And on Saturday, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year showed off some of that hard work via Twitter with photo cheekily captioned: "Dad bod loading..."

The flick quickly started going viral around the NFL world.

"I told you years ago to stop photo shopping your head on my physique," commented Houston Chronicle retiree John McClain. "Next time I’m filing suit!"

"For all of you guys looking to play at the next level… find the nearest weight room and live in it!!!!" said a high school football coach.

"NFL drug test loading ...." laughed Luke Lyddon.

"Knock it off," tweeted Barstool's Cons.

"I hope you get fat and I mean that earnestly," replied a salty fan.

"Dudes forearm is bigger than most thighs."

"Crazy this man wants to photo shop his head on my body.. it’s just embarrassing at this point," said Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan.

"Same," tweeted NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Watt will be looking to bounce back from a tough upper body injury suffered last season, though he was miraculously able to recover in time for the Arizona's playoff run.