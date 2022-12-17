Look: World Cup Fan's New Racy Outfit Going Viral

05 December 2022, Qatar, Al-Wakra: Soccer, World Cup, Japan - Croatia, final round, round of 16, Al-Janub Stadium, Ivana Knöll, a model from Croatia, poses in the stands before the match. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks in Qatar, one fan at the World Cup has been dominating the headlines.

Ivana Knöll, a Croatian soccer fan, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million fans. Just a few weeks later, she's amassed more than two million more followers to bring her total to over three million.

Those on social media have noticed she tends to wear racy outfits - even in public settings. She was back at it on Saturday morning for the final game Croatia will play in the tournament.

"Thank you captain 🫶🏼 for making us proud 🇭🇷❤️ let's go get the medal," she said while wearing a Luka Modric jersey.

As for the actual game, Croatia has a 2-1 lead over Morocco in the third-place game.