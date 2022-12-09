Look: World Cup Fan's Racy Outfit Going Viral

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Ivana Knoll looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Over the past month, one fan at the World Cup has been dominating the headlines.

Ivana Knöll, a Croatian soccer fan, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million fans. However, over the past few weeks, she's doubled her follower count and now has nearly two million.

Those on social media have noticed she tends to wear racy outfits - even in public settings. She was back at it on Friday morning as Croatia readied for a matchup against Brazil.

Check it out.

"let's go to the semi-finals," she said in the post.

Croatia is the heavy underdog as Brazil is one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

Knoll is doing everything she can to cheer on her team for a potentially monumental upset.