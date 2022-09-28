Look: World Reacts To Wild Swimmers, Hurricane Ian Video

For some reason, some swimmers in Florida thought it would be a good idea to go in the water during a hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is currently making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but these people don't seem to care. These residents were videoed getting into the storm surge during hurricane conditions.

It didn't take long for people to react to this crazy video.

"Me watching the Commanders on Sundays," one person tweeted.

"As a meteorologist, we take fatalities during storms very hard and always ask what can we do better? It’s important to acknowledge that sometimes the answer is nothing. If you want to voluntarily wade into the storm surge of a category 4 hurricane, that’s on you bro," another person tweeted.

Ian is expected to cause a lot of flooding to the state over the next several days.

Hopefully, these people came to their senses and got out of the water just a few moments after this was filmed.