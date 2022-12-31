Look: "Worst" Seat Of College Football Bowl Season Revealed

TUCSON, AZ - SEPTEMBER 24: The Arizona Wildcats take the field prior to the college football game against the Washington Huskies at Arizona Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We finally found it: the worst seat a fan could have during the college football bowl season.

On Friday afternoon the Ohio Bobcats faced off against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. The final result was a 30-27 overtime win for the Bobcats.

Unfortunately, one unlucky fan wasn't able to see much of the game.

Here's the view.

"Section 16, Row 41, Seat 2 Easily one of the WORST seat locations at any college football stadium in the country," CFB Campus Tour tweeted. "Maybe 10% field visibility, not to mention no video board view. Double-check your ticket & avoid this Arizona Stadium seat at all costs!"

Imagine spending hundreds of dollars on a ticket to a college football bowl game just to end up with that view.

Not great!