Look: Wrestler Appears To Suffer 'Freak Accident' During Taping

A potential accident unfolded at the end of Wednesday night's taping of AEW Rampage, which airs Friday.

Fan-recorded videos shows wrestler Bryan Danielson's foot stuck between the ring and entrance ramp. It reportedly took 10 minutes to free him.

Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, pushed off assistance and limped off on his own accord.

It's unclear if he sustained any injury, or if it even was a legitimate accident. According to Wrestler Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez (h/t Wrestle Purists), the incident was a planned "work."

"I’m strongly given then impression this was all a work from start to finish but I suppose if we hear otherwise, we’ll let you guys know tomorrow, but I think he just came up with a whacky idea and thought it’d be funny," Alvarez said.

He added that nobody else appeared "overly concerned" and he was told someone "actually laughed about it."

It could become clear when Rampage airs Friday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.