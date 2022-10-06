Look: Wrestling World Reacts To Backstage Fight News

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 26: Sammy Guevara is introduced during AEW Dynamite on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation on Wednesday night, per TMZ Sports.

Andrade was reportedly sent home for his involvement in the out-of-ring scuffle at the AEW Dynamite show at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

Words were reportedly exchanged before things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade and then punches were thrown.

The altercation was not part of the AEW storyline.

The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What do we have to do to never hear about Sammy Guevara ever again holy shit," one fan wrote.

"Sammy gotta go man he's always involved in some nonsense and he isn't worth their time," another said.

"Company needs to get its house in order. Getting ridiculous," another added.

These two rival wrestlers have been locked in an intense back-and-fourth on social media. One source for TMZ Sports says several wrestlers are "pissed" at Guevara for "publicly airing personal/private issues."