Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said.

Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw."

"While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone," the WWE continued. "However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside Hell in a Cell tonight."

Rhodes was replaced for Saturday's live event in Illinois against Rollins, but had to be replaced by Drew McIntyre. But, he did make an appearance by running out after Rollins' loss.

Rhodes vs. Rollins figures to be the final chapter in a trilogy of matches dating back to WrestleMania where "The American Nightmare" won in his return to WWE. He got the best of Rollins in the second bout as well.

Now WWE fans await Sunday's main event, where Rhodes may truly endure "Hell in a Cell" as he guts through a serious muscle injury.