Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said.

Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw."

"While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone," the WWE continued. "However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside Hell in a Cell tonight."

Rhodes was replaced for Saturday's live event in Illinois against Rollins, but had to be replaced by Drew McIntyre. But, he did make an appearance by running out after Rollins' loss.

Rhodes vs. Rollins figures to be the final chapter in a trilogy of matches dating back to WrestleMania where "The American Nightmare" won in his return to WWE. He got the best of Rollins in the second bout as well.

Now WWE fans await Sunday's main event, where Rhodes may truly endure "Hell in a Cell" as he guts through a serious muscle injury.