Look: WWE Announces Major Decision On Pat McAfee

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee is just about everywhere these days between his podcast, appearances on various sports networks and sponsorship ventures. But what's his situation with WWE looking like moving forward?

Apparently, things are so good that the entertainment company wants him around for a while. On Thursday, WWE announced that is has signed McAfee to a contract extension.

"WWE today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE," the company said in a statement. "Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX. The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come."

McAfee has also tried his hand at wrestling, getting a match at WrestleMania 38 this past April. He defeated Austin Theory in a match before losing to Mr. McMahon in an impromptu match moments later.

Pat McAfee first joined WWE in 2018 as a guest commentator on NXT. He parlayed his occasional appearances into a contract in 2019 and saw his role with the company grow bigger and bigger in the years that followed.

McAfee made his in-ring debut in 2020 against Adam Cole and impressed many with his athleticism and charisma.

But that doesn't mean that his role as an NFL analyst will suffer as his role in WWE gets bigger.

Pat McAfee's presence in the sports world will grow ever larger in the days to come.