Look: WWE Announces Major Step Towards Potential Sale

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE made a major announcement on Thursday regarding a sale.

The company announced that it has retained The Raine Group to explore a sale. This is noteworthy because it is the same group that led UFC's $4 billion sale and the one that's overseeing a potential sale regarding Manchester United of the English Premier League.

"WWE’s upcoming media rights cycle will take place amid a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, and we believe exploring our strategic alternatives at this critical juncture will enable WWE to fully capitalize on the significant value of our intellectual property," WWE Founder Vince McMahon said, via a press release.

"I am highly confident that our outstanding Directors, outside advisors, and executive team will provide valuable expertise and counsel to help guide the Company through this important process while our management team and employee base continue to deliver results and content our fans love.”

There was a rumor that the organization was going to be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but that was quickly debunked.

We'll have to see if a sale gets agreed to in the coming days/weeks.