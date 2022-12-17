Look: WWE Star Released For Risque Content Shares Racy Photo

Mandy Rose Instagram

Earlier this week, the WWE released former belt-holder Mandy Rose for allegedly posting risque photos on her subscription service.

"Rose has been released from WWE over racy photos that she shared on her FanTime page. FanTime is a platform similar to OnlyFans in which users can pay monthly subscription fees to access exclusive content from creators," the New York Post reported.

"Rose’s FanTime page costs $40 a month. In recent days, photos from her page in the shower with her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, that can be characterized as somewhere between R- and X-rated began spreading on the internet."

Rose, who has more than three million followers on Instagram alone, has been sharing some racy content.

She wasn't afraid to show off her belts either.

She might be out of the WWE, but she's still dominating social media.