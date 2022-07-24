Look: WWE Superstar Makes Opinion On Ronda Rousey Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is saying some nice things about Ronda Rousey heading into their match.

But are they genuine?

Morgan has made her opinion on the former UFC star extremely clear heading into their slam match.

"Ronda, I respect you," Morgan started. "You’ve done so much for women in sports and women in WWE. But I love this [belt] more than you, b---h. So this title is coming home with me."

This should be a fun one.

Morgan is feeling good heading into the match, too.

"I feel more of a responsibility now," Morgan said. "I feel like I’ve always worked hard. I’ve always been willing to put in the extra work. So that aspect doesn’t feel any different."

"But just more of a, I guess, responsibility to represent the company," she continued.

"I am the Smackdown Women's Champion. There’s layers to that. It’s not just WWE Superstar Liv Morgan anymore."