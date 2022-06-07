Look: WWE World Reacts To Gruesome Injury Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 26: Cody Rhodes is introduced during AEW Dynamite on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the wrestling world was stunned to see a member of the WWE wrestle with a nasty injury.

During Hell in the Cell over the weekend, Cody Rhodes showed up in the ring with a brutal-looking injury. Rhodes took off his coat to reveal a heavily bruised right pec, shoulder and bicep.

The star wrestler revealed he suffered a torn pec, which was evident with the nasty bruising. Needless to say, the wrestling world was shocked he was able to compete.

"Wrestling isn't real remember folks lmao this is fake," one fan joked.

"Apparently he continued wrestling after this? Pec tears are absolutely excruciating, not interested in wrestling but that level of professionalism is crazy," another fan said.

The WWE released a statement about the injury:

Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth “Freakin” Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show this is not the case. What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet but on Friday, while weight training in preparation for his match, the tendon tore completely off the bone.

No one can question Rhodes' toughness.