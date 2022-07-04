Look: WWE World Reacts To Liv Morgan's Emotional Message

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Liv Morgan attends "Alone Together" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festivalat SVA Theater on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival ) Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Everything changed for WWE's Liv Morgan after Saturday night's Money in the Bank event.

Coming into the match, Morgan entered with little chance at a title shot. But by Sunday morning, she woke up the new Smackdown women's champion.



"It was all worth it," she said in an emotional tweet.

The WWE world reacted to Morgan's message on social media.

"Dream come true," one user replied.

"THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE!" another tweeted in all-caps.

"Liv being champ is so fresh I'm in love."

"60k likes…" another fan pointed out. "THE IT GIRL."

"I was legit wondering why is Adele holding WWE belt crying," a user joked.

"I don't watch WWE nowadays but I also didn't [realize] she had been working 8 years for this moment," another account commented. "Always nice seeing someone get the credit for sheer work and commitment in an industry constantly shifting and changing #YouDeserveIt."

A beautiful moment for the 28-year-old WWE vet.