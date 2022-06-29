Look: WWE World Reacts To The Historic Signing

WWE has been making more and more signings from the world of mixed martial arts. But their latest signing is a history making one as well.

On Wednesday, WWE signed Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda to a contract. In doing so, Loureda also becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.

"I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWENXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305," Loureda tweeted.

WWE fans were delighted by the news of Loureda's signing. Some believe it won't be long before she's getting top billing in the company:

Valerie Loureda was committed to training for Bellator MMA until attending WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. According to ESPN, Loureda was starstruck and quickly tried out for the company.

She is 4-1 as a professional fighter and considered one of the top prospects for Bellator. Now she hopes to make her debut on WWE's NXT program before the end of the year.

"I have big goals and I'm a little crazy," Loureda said. "I just know what I'm gonna be able to do in the WWE. There's no limits. I'm limitless."

Will Valerie Loureda be on WWE programming before the end of the year?