Look: WWE World Reacts To The Kurt Angle News

There's a chance wrestling legend Kurt Angle could be returning to the ring for one last dance.

Angle is currently recovering from a double-knee replacement, but he's not ruling out stepping back between the ropes.

Saying, "There is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know when, but it’ll probably be for one last match."

The WWE world reacted to Angle's possible comeback on social media.

"Kurt Angle coming back Trish coming back what is 2022," a wrestling fan asked.

"Kurt it’s alright bud you’re finished," another replied.

"I don’t know how to feel about this," another tweeted. "On one hand this is one of my all time fav wrestler. On the other, last time I checked, Kurt could barely compete. Hopefully, it turns out to good."

"I’d like to see that, give Kurt a retirement match he actually wants. We never got him vs. Roman or Seth or the last one with Cena. Kurt Angle vs. John Cena sounds like a good Hollywood Mania match to me."

Where do you fall on a Kurt Angle farewell match?