Look: WWE World Reacts To The Logan Paul News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 06: Logan Paul wears a Charizard Pokemon card chain as he enters the ring for his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE.

Paul tweeted out the news on Thursday afternoon and it included two pictures of him signing the contract.

It felt like it was only a matter of time before Paul signed a deal with them. He wrestled at WrestleMania 38 back in April in Dallas when he was with The Miz.

Per TMZ, the contract will keep Paul involved in numerous events next year. He's expected to be a "superstar.:

Fans are excited for Paul to be officially in the WWE.

"I would presume this to be more than just a performer contract based on what Logan said to me pre-Mania. Like him or loathe him, he can be valuable to WWE outside the ring (and he blew expectations away inside the ring)," Alex McCarthy tweeted.

This should be quite the ride.