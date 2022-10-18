Look: Yankee Star's Celebration After Final Out Going Viral

The New York Yankees are headed back to the ALCS and they'll be rocking the baby all the way to Houston.

After second baseman Gleyber Torres gloved the final out to send the Guardians home, the two-time All-Star mocked Josh Naylor's premature Game 4 celebration.

It's definitely one baseball fans had some fun with.

"Let's gooo," The Athletic's Shayna tweeted.

"Gleyber rules," commented Samit Sarkar.

"Night night, Naylor. LETS GOOOO YANKEES," a Bomber fan tweeted.

"The stare down is what makes this so great."

"Torres is a savage for this," another said.

"BRING ON THE STROS BABY REVENGE SERIES," a New Yorker replied in all-caps.

"I am dying," another laughed.

The Yankees are now on their way to face the Houston Astros, a team that NY obviously has some history with.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 PM ET tomorrow night.