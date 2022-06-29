Look: Yankees Dugout Going Viral For Playing Gross Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: The New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees dugout went viral on Tuesday night during their game against the Oakland Athletics.

Yankees players were seen throwing chewed pieces of gum towards what look to be a sprinkler head. The gist of the game seemed to be closest to the sprinkler wins - in a very gross way.

Video of the players tossing chewed gum out onto the field went viral immediately. Most fans just felt bad for the grounds crew that will have to clean up the field later tonight.

"I'm actually not a huge fan of baseball players making the grounds crew clean up bubble gum off the field," one fan said.

"i hope they're gonna clean that up cause like???? the grounds crew is gonna have to clean that up," said another fan.

One fan suggested the grounds crew should earn a little extra money for cleaning up the Yankees' mess tonight. "grounds crew better get a fifty dollar tip PER piece picked out of the grass later," the fan said.

Should the Yankees be forced to clean up the debris on the field?