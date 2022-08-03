Look: Yankees Fans Not Happy With Significant Pitcher Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: The New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball's trade deadline came and went, but not without some significant action.

One of the final deals to be made before the deadline officially set in was between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. New York shipped out a veteran pitcher for an outfielder.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for LHP Jordan Montgomery," the team said in a statement.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, their fans were not thrilled with the trade.

"Thanks I hate it," one fan said.

"I don’t understand this trade for this season, Bader is injured and may not be back this season and granted Monty has been bad in last two starts he still has a 3.7 ERA and can contribute in Long relief or as a back end starter," another fan said.

"I'm thoroughly perplexed. And unless something else is announced in the next few minutes as deadline deals trickle in, it's not like this is leading to another deal. I don't get it," a third fan said.

What do you think of the trade?