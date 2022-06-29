Look: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Ejected

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone has finally had enough. After watching the umpire during tonight's New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics game make bad call after ball call, Boone finally snapped.

A strike call on Yankees star Aaron Judge in the bottom of the eighth inning was the straw that broke the camel's back.

"Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing the low strikes called on Aaron Judge," MLB insider Jon Heyman said. "Boone has been upset about this issue for years, understandably so. Judge is 6-7, many of these pitches are not strikes. Judge is 0-4 with 3 K’s tonight in a rare off game. NYY up 2-0 though."

Video of the incident shows a series of horrible strike calls made against Judge during tonight's game. It then shows Boone yelling at the home plate umpire from the dugout before making his presence felt at the plate.

It's difficult to say Boone was out of line considering how bad the home plate umpire has been. Earlier in the game he made a strike call on Judge despite the ball passing home plate well below Judge's knees.

Despite the bad calls, the Yankees still managed to win by a final score of 2-1.