Look: Yankees Minor Leaguer Makes Horrible Out To End Game

The bat flip giveth and the bat flip taketh away. On Saturday night, Yankees 2018 first round pick Anthony Seigler ended any attempt of a Hudson Valley Renegades comeback with a premature celebration.

Trailing 6-2, Seigler hit what he thought was a home run, but it ended up being an off the wall fly ball.

The Yankees minor leaguer flipped his bat and began his home run trot, only to see the ball stay in the park; after which he tried to leg out a double, but the second baseman was already waiting to apply the tag out.

The clip got reaction from the baseball pockets of Twitter.

"I'm only slightly mad he got thrown out cause the bat flip was badass," one user said.

"I adore the Yankees minor league catching depth," commented another Bombers fan. "Breaux, Siegler, Wells, Gomez and Rortvedt is a great group."

"Gonna ride the pine after that," laughed another.

"Forgot he wasn't in Yankees Stadium."

"And THIS is why most players play rookie ball, Low-A, High-A, AA, and AAA before making the pros," a user tweeted. "It's a brutal mistake, and I bet he feels awful, but it's not a big deal all-in-all. You're not in the minors to win, you're there to prepare for the bigs. He'll never do this again!"

A learning experience for sure.