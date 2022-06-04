Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization.

First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees."

Noting that it's not the first time that the 27-year-old has asked to be moved due to a lack of playing time.

Andújar has appeared in just 12 games for the Bombers this season and hasn't played in more than 45 since his breakout 2018 campaign.

In the few plate appearances he has had this year, Andújar is batting .268 with two doubles, three RBIs and three stolen bases.

However, after locking down the Yankees full-time third base job heading into 2019, a season-ending shoulder injury essentially did him in.

Since then, Andújar could never quite get himself back into position for that starting role, and has been asked to learn new spots in the field as well.

Perhaps a change of scenery could get Andújar's once promising career back on track. One that once saw him finish second to future MVP Shohei Ohtani in AL Rookie of the Year voting.