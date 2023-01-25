Look: Young Basketball Fan Crushed By Jimmy Butler Decision

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A young Jimmy Butler superfan was crushed by the news that the Miami Heat star would not be playing in tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.

The kid's sign said he traveled more than 4,405 miles to see his favorite player take the court on Tuesday night. He immediately dropped the sign and put his hands on his head after he got the news.

Butler was ruled out an hour before tipoff with a back injury.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

Butler reportedly experienced lower-back tightness during tonight's pregame warmups. He had no prior injury designation heading into the evening.

The Celtics lead the Butler-less Heat 58-50 heading into the halftime break. Butler is averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

Hopefully this young fan gets some enjoyment out of his long trek to Miami, even if he doesn't get to see his favorite player take the court.