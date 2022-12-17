Look: Young Vikings Fan Going Viral During Epic Comeback

We've got free football on our hands courtesy of a monster second half from the Minnesota Vikings.

In what could be the biggest comeback in NFL history if they're able to complete it, the Vikes were down 33-0 at halftime and found a way to force a 36-36 tie get it overtime.

One young Minnesota fan was certainly loving it, doing his best Kirk Cousins impression from the stands:

The little man got some viral reaction on Twitter.

"I'm not even a Vikings fan and this is me right now," one viewer said.

"Haha! Check out little Kirkco," another user laughed.

"He's great him," another tweeted.

"If you don't like football after this, you're wrong. What an amazing game!"

Let's see if Cousins is doing the same thing in the locker room after the game if the Vikings are able to steal this win.