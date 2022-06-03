Look: Yumi Nu's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Yumi Nu attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Early last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launched with four women on the cover.

One of the models to grace the cover was Yumi Nu, who was stunned she landed the cover. “I was processing the surprise of it not being a real interview and that this was actually the SI cover reveal. I could not speak. I had full body chills. I was shaking, I was crying. They really got me good,” Nu said, via the New York Post.

Two weeks ago, she posted a photo of the cover on her Instagram account.

"I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out. I never dreamt of this because I didn’t know that I could," she said.

"Yumi Nu, one of the four 2022 cover models, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021," Nu's biography reads on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "She is a Japanese-Dutch recording artist, plus-size model and entrepreneur. Nu started singing lessons at age 12 and was writing songs by age 15. A pop artist on Dim Mak Records label, she is has been releasing new music through 2021 and 2022."

You can find more from Yumi Nu's shoot here.