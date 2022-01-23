Look: Zac Taylor Appeared To Call Timeout Before Key Interception

The Cincinnati Bengals defense got a clutch interception in the game’s final seconds to set up the winning field goal. But it almost never happened, had Zac Taylor gotten the timeout call he wanted.

Just before the turnover play, Taylor could be seen trying to get a timeout call. But was too far from the line judge to get the call in.

If Zac Taylor was located closer to the line judge, the Bengals have a timeout and not an interception pic.twitter.com/5Wdon6uZAg — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) January 23, 2022

Instead of a timeout, Zac Taylor’s team got an interception and its first AFC Championship berth since 1988. Linebacker Logan Wilson nabbed the pick off the tip, setting up a 19-yard completion from Joe Burrow to JaMarr Chase to put the Bengals in field goal position.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson went 4-4 on his kicks, including two of 50 plus yards. And none were bigger than his 52-yarder to send Cincinnati to the conference title game.

It's up… IT'S GOOD EVAN MCPHERSON WINS IT FOR THE BENGALS 🐅 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/K6Xt4d6cer — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Despite nine sacks from the Titans defense, Burrow never wavered. The Tennessee defense overpowered the Cincy O-line all game long, and did a great job of disguising. Jeffery Simmons was a terror, notching three sacks of his own.

That said, Burrow stayed cool and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s three picks kept the Bengals in the game. Eventually giving them a chance to convert a game-winner in the last seconds.