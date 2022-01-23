The Spun

Look: Zac Taylor Appeared To Call Timeout Before Key Interception

Zac Taylor on the sidelines.CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals defense got a clutch interception in the game’s final seconds to set up the winning field goal. But it almost never happened, had Zac Taylor gotten the timeout call he wanted.

Just before the turnover play, Taylor could be seen trying to get a timeout call. But was too far from the line judge to get the call in.

Instead of a timeout, Zac Taylor’s team got an interception and its first AFC Championship berth since 1988. Linebacker Logan Wilson nabbed the pick off the tip, setting up a 19-yard completion from Joe Burrow to JaMarr Chase to put the Bengals in field goal position.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson went 4-4 on his kicks, including two of 50 plus yards. And none were bigger than his 52-yarder to send Cincinnati to the conference title game.

Despite nine sacks from the Titans defense, Burrow never wavered. The Tennessee defense overpowered the Cincy O-line all game long, and did a great job of disguising. Jeffery Simmons was a terror, notching three sacks of his own.

That said, Burrow stayed cool and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s three picks kept the Bengals in the game. Eventually giving them a chance to convert a game-winner in the last seconds.

