Look: Zach Wilson Mom Birthday Party Photo Is Going Viral

Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has been the talk of the internet since a wild rumor about the former BYU star's love life started to make its rounds.

It all started when Wilson's ex-girlfriend, who now dates his former Cougars roommate Dax Milne, seemingly revealed that Wilson cheated on her with his mom's best friend.

This led fans on a hunt to find out who, in a photo that's quickly gone viral.

"His momma got this many friends?" one user asked. "Yea, I understand [Zach]."

"U mean HOW MANY???????" another tweeted.

"I would say any of these 3," another replied. "Because if it’s his mother’s best friend then she must be around her."

"My guess is the one right below his mom," a fan laughed.

"My question what is with the gap between mom, and lady in red?"

Internet detectives doing what they do best.