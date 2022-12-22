Look: Zach Wilson's Christmas Gift For Jets Teammates Revealed

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson was in a giving mood on Wednesday.

The New York Jets quarterback gifted his entire offensive line motorized scooters for Christmas. Offensive lineman Nate Herbig posted a video of them on social media while also thanking the quarterback.

This is Wilson's way of saying thank you to the players who have protected him throughout the season.

These gifts come just one day before another massive game for the Jets. They're set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Jets are currently a half-game out of the final playoff spot with a 7-7 record and have lost three in a row coming into this game.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for it.