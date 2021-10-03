The Spun

Look: Zach Wilson’s Incredible Touchdown Pass Going Viral

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson made arguably the throw of the day in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets are leading the Titans, 24-17, on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, put his team on top with arguably the best throw of the weekend.

The former BYU Cougars star quarterback connected on a deep pass to wide receiver Corey Davis. Wilson saw the safety out of place and pointed for Davis to go deep. As Wilson rolled out to the right, he launched a deep pass that found Davis for a touchdown.

This was awesome:

Even Colin Cowherd was impressed.

“Zack Wilson with maybe the best throw of the day. A freaking rope,” the FOX Sports 1 host tweeted this afternoon.

The Jets will look to hold on for the rest of the fourth quarter and secure their first win of the regular season.

