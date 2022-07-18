Look: Zach Wilson's Mom Responds To The Wild Friend Rumor

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

There weren't a lot of great things to say about Zach Wilson's on-the-field production for the New York Jets in 2021. But a newly-circulated rumor has gotten him all kinds of attention in 2022 - and his mother is happy to play into it.

Last week Wilson's ex-girlfriend took to Instagram and alleged that Wilson once slept with his mother's best friend. That rumor immediately spread like wildfire and resulted in several of his Jets teammates giving him props.

It didn't take long for Wilson's mother Lisa to get in on the joke either. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lisa Wilson posted a video where she was spending time with one of her friends. But at one point in the video, she hints that her friend isn't the one being rumored:

"And just so you know, no," she said. "Okay, the people questioning, no. Shut up."

"No! No, no no!," Lisa's friend says interjected.

"Shut up. You guys are idiots. I have good friends," Lisa finishes.

As funny as that interaction was, it wasn't a denial of the rumor that her son slept with one of her friends.

Ethically, there's nothing wrong with what Wilson did outside of potentially ruining the relationship with his now-ex-girlfriend.

If anything, the rumor has made New York sports fans who didn't particularly like Wilson gain a newfound respect for him.

This video isn't going to change that respect at all.