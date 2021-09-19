Look: Zach Wilson’s Mom Reveals Hateful Messages

Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa, is more active on social media than her son would prefer. In fact, the New York Jets rookie quarterback reportedly asked his mother to get off Instagram.

Lisa Wilson is her own woman, though, and she’s chosen to continue to be active on social media.

This week, we learned the downside of that.

Lisa Wilson shared some of the messages she’s received from fans on Instagram following her son’s Week 1 loss. The Jets fell to the Panthers on opening weekend.

Zach Wilson's Mom Gets Trolled in the DMs After Son's Loss, 'Hate Is So Toxic!'https://t.co/MFutW5OWyA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 14, 2021

From the report:

One of the messages Lisa got was from a guy named Chase saying, “Your son is a**” — and she responded, “Praying for your angry hateful heart!” The “fan” didn’t stop there — he hit her back with, “praying for your son to get better at f**king football!” Lisa shared another one … a fan named Austin saying, “real talk tho, y ur son so dog sh** at football.”

Wilson is looking to get his first NFL win on Sunday. He’s taking on another rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

The Jets and the Patriots are playing on CBS.