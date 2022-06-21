Look: Zion Williamson Shares Big Air Jordan News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball around LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Keep an eye out, sneakerheads. The next Zion Williamson signature kicks will soon be released.

Williamson, the former Duke star, announced this Tuesday that the Zion 2 will be released this week.

It's his second signature shoe with Air Jordan.

"Locked in @jumpman23 Proud to announce my 2nd signature shoe is here," he said on Twitter. "This spring, I trained on campus and now it’s time to show y’all what I been up to. The #Zion2 available tomorrow."

Even the Pelicans are hyping up the new kicks.

Here's what Nike has to say about Zion's new shoes.

The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess — maximizing its namesake’s power and speed — and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.

While sneakerheads are excited about the new release, NBA fans want to see Zion back out on the court.

Hopefully 2022-23 is a big season for the former college basketball superstar.

"Can't wait to see this guy on the courts again!!," a fan said.

Get healthy, Zion.