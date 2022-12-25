Looks: Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Christmas NFL Schedule

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

For Christmas Day 2022, the NFL decided to have three games on the national holiday. But after fans got a look at who's playing today, they were left feeling like coal was left in their stockings.

As if the fact that five of the six teams playing today have losing records wasn't bad enough, only three of them are even still alive in the playoff race. One game stands out as the worst though.

The late-afternoon game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos has most people rolling their eyes. Denver's presence is particularly distressing since they have only four wins and have already been featured in primetime five times this season. The Rams aren't exactly must-see TV either these days with countless injuries and a 4-10 record of their own.

As a result, fans are rolling their eyes at the schedule - particularly the Rams-Broncos game - and believe that this might be a terrible slate of games:

The early afternoon Packers-Dolphins game looks to be the only one with real stakes and star power for both teams. Green Bay needs to win out to make the playoffs, while the Dolphins are hoping to wrap up their playoff berth soon.

As for the Bucs-Cardinals game, the Buccaneers need to keep winning to keep their playoff hopes alive while the Cardinals have been dead and buried for a while.

This certainly isn't the scenario the NFL had in mind when the schedule was released over six months ago.