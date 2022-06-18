Lorenzo Cain Designated For Assignment: Fans React

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 21: Lorenzo Cain #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on May 21, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

It wasn't long ago that two-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain was brought back to Milwaukee on a five-year, $80 million deal as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game.

On Saturday, the same day Cain hit 10 years of MLB service time, the Brewers designated him for assignment.

One of the more well-respected players in baseball, fans reacted to Cain's DFA over the weekend.

"One of the hardest parts of being a sports fan is when a beloved player doesn’t get a fairy tale ending," tweeted a Brew Crew fan. "We’ll love you forever, Lo Cain."

"One of my favorite guys to watch during this golden era of Brewers baseball," another said. "So easy to cheer for. Sad we won’t see his smile after a catch in CF in a Brewers uniform again, but will cherish those catches, base-running smarts, and clutch hits forever."

"Oh my goodness," replied Reviewing The Brew. "Lorenzo Cain DFA'ed just as he reached 10 years of service. They had to have worked this out beforehand, letting him get to 10 years and then that was it."

"This hurts," another commented. "Lo is one of the best personalities this game has ever seen, and I’m beyond glad he got to come back to Milwaukee even if it didn’t end ideally. We’ll never forget you Lo Cain, love you and thank you for everything!"

In 43 games this season, Cain was batting just .179 with a home run, nine RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

It's not clear if this is it for his MLB career. But if it is, he leaves the game as a World Series champion, two-time All-Star, ALCS MVP and Gold Glove Award winner.