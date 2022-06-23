Los Angeles Chargers Announce Decision On Training Camp

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to build some hype for the upcoming season. To that end, they've made a big decision on how they'll organize their training camp.

This week the Chargers announced that eight of their training camp practice dates will be open to the public. Two other days will be made available exclusively to season ticket holders.

The Chargers begin training camp on Monday, July 25 and will open their doors to the public on Wednesday, July 27. Their practices on Thursday and Friday of that week will also be public.

The team's first full pads practice won't be until Monday, August 1. There will be two more full-padded practices on Friday and Saturday before their intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, August 7.

After that, the Chargers will have two more full-padded practices before their preseason opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on August 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The two practices for season ticket holders will take place during the Chargers' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season the Los Angeles Chargers narrowly missed the playoffs after losing an instant classic to the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of the season.

But the Chargers saw more growth from star quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for over 5,000 yards en route to Pro Bowl honors.

Fans will no doubt be eager to see what their team looks like heading into 2022 and will probably make all kinds of plans to get a preview.